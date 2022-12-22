The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy team will continue its dairy goat webinar series in 2023 with all webinar dates and topics listed below. All webinars will be from noon to 1:15 p.m. and are free to attend.
Jan. 5 – Dairy Goat Financial Analysis, Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Feb. 23 – Feeding Your Future, Robert VanSaun, extension veterinarian, Penn State University, and Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.Dairy goats.
March 23 – Feeding Forages to Dairy Goats, Gail Carpenter, assistant professor, state dairy extension specialist, and Fred Hall, ISU Extension and Outreach dairy specialist.
April 20 – Health Challenges in Dairy Goat Kids, Roselle Busch, assistant extension specialist, UC-Davis Veterinary Medicine.
Sept. 21 – Producer Perspectives, panel TBD
Oct. 26 – What Do We Know about Dry Treating Dairy Goats? Michelle Buckley, post-doctoral associate at Iowa State University.
Nov. 16 – TBD
Dec. 21 – Milk Quality Investigations, Cathy Bauman, assistant professor, Ontario Veterinary College, Guelph, Ontario.
There is no fee to attend the program; however, registration is required.
This work is supported by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Agricultural and Food Research Initiative Competitive Program, Antimicrobial Resistance number: 2020-04197. Register in advance for this meeting at https://go.iastate.edu/2023DAIRYGOATWEBINARS or contact Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at jbentley@iastate.edu, 563-382-2949.
Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Information will also be provided about future webinars, as dates and topics are announced.
