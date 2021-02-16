Leah Marek of Riverside, Paige Dagel of Sanborn and Reagan Gibson of Panora were recently named the 2021 Iowa Pork Youth Leadership Team.
The Iowa Pork Producers Association sponsors the contest, which includes interviews, speech presentations, and knowledge of pork and pig production.
Their previous community involvement and experience are also considered. The top female contestant is crowned pork queen, and the top remaining contestants, male or female, are named youth ambassadors.
Marek, a freshman at Iowa State University, will reign as the 2021 Iowa Pork Queen. Dagel and Gibson are Pork Ambassadors. Each receives a $4,000 scholarship and plaque noting their award. But according to their predecessors, the most valuable things they will gain are the many growth and leadership opportunities provided by these positions. Over the next year, the IPPA Youth Leadership Team will participate in public activities promoting pork and pig production, from county activities around Iowa to the Iowa State Fair and World Pork Expo.
