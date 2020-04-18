The Iowa Pork Leadership Academy welcomes 13 members to its 2020 class. IPLA develops leadership skills in Iowa's pork producers and is organized by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Those selected for the class have indicated an interest in becoming future leaders in the pork industry at the local, state, and national levels. They may also use their new leadership skills in their local communities.
Members of the IPLA 2020 class are (listed alphabetically by county): Adams County, Amanda Winslow, Prescott; Allamakee County, Rose Onsgard, Dorchester; Calhoun County, Lance Heuser, Manson; Delaware County, Ben McDonald, Hopkinton; Jackson County, Austin Lane, Prescott.
Also, Kossuth County, Cory Thilges, Lone Rock; Linn County, Doug Rice, Mount Vernon; Lyon County, Janae Metzger, Larchwood; Polk County, Garrett Gourley, Des Moines; Story County, Jake Sterle, Ames; Washington County, Matt Romoser, Keota; and Winneshiek County, Jessica Lensing.
