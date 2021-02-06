At the recent 2021 Iowa Pork Congress banquet, the Iowa Pork Producers Association introduced the 2020 class of Master Pork Producers and Master Pork Partners. A Master Pork Producer award denotes an individual's or family's excellence in pork production, as measured by their pork production statistics, their commitment to We Care principles, and their contribution to their community. There are six We Care principles that outline a pig farmer's responsibilities to uphold high standards for animal wellbeing, food safety, the environment, and support of their local community.
PPA's 79th class of Master Pork Producers includes six pig farmers. They are Ryan Baragary, Masonville, Buchanan County; Mike Bravard and Lucas Bravard, Jefferson, Greene County; Mike and Tracy Marshall, Lewis, Cass County and Shane Sylvester, Elkader, Clayton County.
IPPA started the Master Pork Producer Award program in 1942 and has now named 1,496 Iowa pig farming businesses as Master Pork Producers.
