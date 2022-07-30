Chicken

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recently announced that the last commercial Iowa poultry farm has been released from highly pathogenic avian influenza quarantine restrictions. The restrictions prohibited the movement of poultry and poultry products on or off the affected premises and were lifted after the farm cleared all HPAI testing protocols and quarantine requirements.

The latest site released from quarantine is a commercial turkey farm in Bremer County. The requirements for release include, but are not limited to, cleaning, disinfection, and environmental sampling of the infected premises.

