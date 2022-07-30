The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recently announced that the last commercial Iowa poultry farm has been released from highly pathogenic avian influenza quarantine restrictions. The restrictions prohibited the movement of poultry and poultry products on or off the affected premises and were lifted after the farm cleared all HPAI testing protocols and quarantine requirements.
The latest site released from quarantine is a commercial turkey farm in Bremer County. The requirements for release include, but are not limited to, cleaning, disinfection, and environmental sampling of the infected premises.
“The lifting of the final quarantine is cause to celebrate the great work and collaboration between Iowa’s poultry farmers, USDA and the Iowa Department of Agriculture,” said Kevin Stiles, executive director of the North Central Poultry Association. “We have been reassured by the response throughout the outbreak, but also are appreciative of the collective efforts from all involved. The planning and preparation over the last five to seven years played an important role in Iowa being better prepared to meet the challenges of this outbreak.”
Quarantines remain in effect on four backyard flock sites and will be lifted as requirements for release are met.
