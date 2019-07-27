Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, State Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand, and Iowa State Fair officials recently announced new animal health inspection requirements for swine exhibitors at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
All swine must be individually inspected and identified on a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection that was completed within seven days of the Iowa State Fair.
A veterinarian will inspect all swine upon arrival at the Iowa State Fairgrounds before they are unloaded from the truck or mixed with other livestock on-site.
These additional exhibition requirements were developed with input from veterinarians and other third-party experts. They are designed to promote biosecurity and animal health as African Swine Fever continues to spread across China and other parts of Asia and Europe.
“We are working with other state and federal agencies and industry partners to monitor the ASF situation and educate producers about biosecurity,” said Naig. “While the disease does not pose a human health or food safety threat, it would be detrimental to Iowa’s pork industry and the state’s economy. That’s why we’re implementing additional biosecurity measures for all swine exhibitors at this year’s Fair.”
While African Swine Fever is top of mind, the Department of Agriculture stresses the importance of following proper biosecurity protocols—with all species of animals—every day to protect Iowa’s livestock.
“All exhibitors are encouraged to practice good biosecurity both at the show and at home on the farm,” said Kaisand. “When exhibitors return home from the Fair, they should disinfect their equipment, isolate animals that traveled to the show from the rest of the herd, and monitor for signs of illness.”
Protecting the health of Iowa’s livestock and the state’s ag-based economy are top priorities for the Department of Agriculture and fair organizers.
“We value Iowa’s largest industry, agriculture, and recognize the importance of comprehensive biosecurity practices,” said Gary Slater, CEO and fair manager. “We work in partnership with IDALS (Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship) and our state veterinarians to maintain the highest standards for our livestock exhibitors and the animals they bring to show at the Fair.”
Learn more about good biosecurity protocols at iowaagriculture.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.