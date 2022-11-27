pexels-engin-akyurt-1769279.jpg

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recently announced an order canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due to the continued threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and exotic sales. The department’s order begins immediately and is effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days has passed without a confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state.

