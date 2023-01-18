The Iowa Beef Industry Council board of directors selected Mike Anderson, of Ames, to lead as executive director of the Iowa Beef Checkoff organization.
Anderson comes to the beef council after 17 years with Iowa State Extension & Outreach where he served as program manager of 4-H, agriculture and natural resources. Anderson is experienced in personnel and program management through his background in coordinating 4-H livestock superintendents and shows at the Iowa State Fair, implementing Iowa 4-H online enrollment and identification programs and hosting several state 4-H events and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.