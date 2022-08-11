Continued land competition, higher feed costs and drought-stressed forages are signaling Iowa cattlemen that it’s time to improve and fine-tune their grazing programs. The Iowa Beef Center’s Fencing and Grazing Clinic has expanded to three Iowa locations this year to help meet that need with information and hands-on experience. Event partners are Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Iowa State University Research and Demonstration Farms.
Beth Reynolds, extension program specialist with the Iowa Beef Industry Center and ISU Extension and Outreach, and Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, are planning the daylong events, two of which will be held at Iowa State research farms. All run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include the noon meal.
Lundy-Woolfolk said attendees will learn tips and tricks for enhancing their grazing programs.
“In the morning, our hands-on learning includes a permanent and temporary fencing demonstration led by Gallagher, and a group activity on designing paddocks within your pasture, led by NRCS,” she said. “We’ve also planned classroom sessions on grazing leases and contracts, water quality and building a grazing calendar.”
Topics and confirmed speakers are:
There is no cost to attend, thanks to sponsors: Gallagher, Iowa Forage and Grassland Council, Theisen’s, Millborn Seeds, Iowa State Beef Checkoff Program, Practical Farmers of Iowa and Dairyland Laboratories Inc.
Preregistration is required to attend and requested two days prior to the session you wish to attend. To register, contact Reynolds at bethr@iastate.edu or 307-761-3353, or Lundy-Woolfolk, ellundy@iastate.edu or 641-745-5902, and note which location you will attend.
Sept. 7, Wallace Learning Center, Armstrong Research Farm, 53020 Hitchcock Ave, Lewis.
Sept. 12, McNay Research Farm, 45249 170th Ave, Chariton.
Sept. 14, Hansen Ag Student Learning Center, 2508 Mortensen Road, Ames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.