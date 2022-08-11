nr_beef_grazing_large_1.jpg

Continued land competition, higher feed costs and drought-stressed forages are signaling Iowa cattlemen that it’s time to improve and fine-tune their grazing programs. The Iowa Beef Center’s Fencing and Grazing Clinic has expanded to three Iowa locations this year to help meet that need with information and hands-on experience. Event partners are Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Iowa State University Research and Demonstration Farms.

Beth Reynolds, extension program specialist with the Iowa Beef Industry Center and ISU Extension and Outreach, and Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, are planning the daylong events, two of which will be held at Iowa State research farms. All run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include the noon meal.

