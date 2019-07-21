The College of Veterinary Medicine and the Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University are asking for help from midwestern confined cow-calf producers on a survey project.
The main goal of this project is to determine the common management practices utilized, the incidence and importance of animal disease, and the nutritional management practices in confined cow-calf operations. The groups want to improve their understanding of how these operations are managed so that they can better serve producer needs through research and educational activities.
All data collected will be completely confidential and no individual answers will be published. Any presentation of the results of the survey will have all answers compiled from all participants. They hope to complete data collection and analysis by this fall so producer educational programming may be planned beginning in 2020.
The survey is available online at https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bgyUzdjBrQJaBFj and in paper version. Request a paper copy by contacting Dr. Terry Engelken at 515-294-2192. A stamped return envelope will be included so you can mail the completed survey back at no charge. You can email Engelken at engelken@iastate.edu with any questions.
