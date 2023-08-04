IMG_6351.jpeg

Industry Panel at Cattle U, July 11 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

From a livestock market owner to a college professor, a reproduction specialist to a cow-calf producer, the industry panel at the recent Cattle U in Manhattan, Kansas, was packed with knowledge.

Owner, manager and auctioneer at J.C. and Clay Center Livestock Sales Inc., Lynn Langvardt, said when asked what would you tell yourself if you could go back to when you first started working in production agriculture and what lesson you’ve learned along the way—that he’d surround himself with the right people.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.