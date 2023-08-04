Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
From a livestock market owner to a college professor, a reproduction specialist to a cow-calf producer, the industry panel at the recent Cattle U in Manhattan, Kansas, was packed with knowledge.
Owner, manager and auctioneer at J.C. and Clay Center Livestock Sales Inc., Lynn Langvardt, said when asked what would you tell yourself if you could go back to when you first started working in production agriculture and what lesson you’ve learned along the way—that he’d surround himself with the right people.
“Surround myself with people that were successful, that cared for what I chose to be and try and learn from people that have knowledge and are successful in the industry,” he said.
Langvardt was joined on the panel with Phillip Lancaster, clinical assistant professor, Kansas State University; Reiss Bruning, part owner and manager, Bruning Farms; and Dr. Kendra Rock, DVM, Cross Country Genetics.
Rock, who has an equine background, said she’s really surprised and impressed with the beef industry.
“I'm impressed every day moving from the horses to the cattle clients just how smart and business wise this group of people is, and how enjoyable y'all are to work with,” she said.
Profitability
The panel was asked what cattle raisers can do to cut back or reduce input costs, and if there was one expense that should never be cut.
According to Rock, one cost that should never be cut is reproductive services. Especially if trying to consistently advance a breeding program.
“You need volume and so it's hard to really just cut back for the sake of cutting back when your margins are so tight,” she said.
Lancaster said to cut back on those expenditures that can be put off. Capital investments—they can include new equipment or building new fences.
“Don't cut back on variable inputs. So like feed, reproductive costs, or technologies,” he said. “You cut back on those kinds of things you’re going to reduce your output.”
Doing that could push your expenses relative to income. Instead focus on cutting those expenditures that aren’t going to have a large impact on output.
Many people look at cutting feed costs, but instead end up harming nutrition.
“Find a cheaper way, less expensive way to get the nutrition to those animals—than just cutting back on the amount of the current feed that I have,” Lancaster said.
Langvardt suggested finding ways to become more efficient.
“There's times where you do have to cut, but instead of looking to cut maybe look to be more efficient and things that can help your productivity of the cow herd ,” he said.
Herd rebuilding
Because of drought conditions, many producers are working to rebuild their herds when the time is right. Bruning suggests having a drought plan before it even hits. On their Nebraska operation, they run each pair on about 8 acres, instead of 6 acres.
“So just having that flexibility and drought's going to come once or twice or three times every 10 years,” he said. “You never know when that is, just give yourself some padding and knowing that the grassland and range is pretty sensitive. .”
Native prairies take time to recover from a drought, and Bruning reminded the audience there’s no need to take all the forage off the land.
“Save some and respect the land and nature will treat you well,” he said.
Sustainability
The term sustainability is in about every conversation about the beef industry and its production practices. Lancaster feels like sustainability in the cattle industry is a loaded question. .
“First, let me say I think the cattle industry is pretty darn sustainable already,” he said. “Not that we can't continue to improve and we need to continue to improve. But I wouldn't say that we're unsustainable.”
New technologies will continue to be important for beef production—innovations like genetically modified crops offer more drought tolerance and disease resistance. Genetic improvement of cattle will help make them more efficient and disease resistant. New tools like feed additives and other tech will continue to be utilized.
“I don't think you can point at like one or two things are going to be the way we're going to continue to improve the sustainability of the beef industry,” Lancaster said. “It's going to be lots of different things that make a small impact but add up to a big outcome.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.