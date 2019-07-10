The Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska recently held their annual meeting in Broken Bow with renowned speakers, food, comedy and fund raising at the Cobblestone Hotel which was well attended.
The afternoon kicked off with a silent auction to benefit the Jim Hanna Memorial Scholarship and ICON’s annual business meeting which was followed by three speakers. First was Rick Leonard, legal council for the Legislature’s Agricultural Committee.
Next, Brian O’Shaughnessy, CEO at Revere Copper and vice–chair of the board at the Coalition for a Prosperous America. O’Shaughnessy’s speech was thoughtful and focused on foreign trade policies which have been so destructive for many of the nations’ most important industries.
Then Michael B.Yanney, prominent Omaha businessman and philanthropist, as he discussed his lengthy career and the problems he believe must be addressed to keep Nebraska on the cutting edge of future economic development and opportunities.
ICON was organized in 2005 to fight for positive change for the cow-sector of the ag economy. The organization has had significant success through the years at both the federal and state level, fighting for Nebraska’s leading industry, cattle and beef.
ICON president, Jim Dinklage, talked about how ICON is pushing for Country Of Origin Labeling on all meat. According to Dinklage, the USDA approves the meat that is being commercially sold and inspected, but it does not require that meat have the origin where it was raised. ICON wants to change that.
“All this imported meat does not have to follow the same rules that we have. So I think that we need to have a label that states that the beef is born, raised, fed, and slaughtered in the United States and make it very distinctive from any meat that is imported,” said Dinklage.
Another issue discussed at the ICON meeting that is threatening the beef industry is “fake meat.” Fake meat, veggie patties, imitation meat, faux meat, and many other names given to the plant based replica has begun to be more popular throughout the U.S.
This fake meat is often labeled as meat while containing no animal by products. Recently in national news, fake meat products have been found to be more processed and contain more additives than real meat. This is part of the reason Dinklage and ICON are pushing to separate real meat and fake meat with labeling.
“The future of our beef business in Nebraska is probably under assault right now with fake meat,” said Dinklage. “We need to do something on our label and make it illegal for them to use the word meat or burgers on it because it also confuses the consumer.”
Following the afternoon of discussions and speakers, the evening finished up with dinner and cocktails. Humorist and cowboy poet R.P. Smith entertained those in attendance to conclude the 14th Annual ICON Meeting and Convention.
