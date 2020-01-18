The first class of Missouri Cattlemen’s Leadership College graduated at the 52nd Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show. MCLC identifies the next great leaders of the beef industry who are interested in increasing their knowledge and involvement with MCA.
Graduates included Haleigh Ankrom, Fair Play; Austin Black, Butler; Drew Busch, St. James; Josh Gilbert, Oldfield; Koby Limbach, Henley; Brooke Mareth; Mount Vernon; Bailey Marriot, Versailles; and Scynthia Schnake, Stotts City.
Sydney Thummel, MCA manager of membership, said the program is necessary for the sustainability of the state’s beef industry.
The Class of 2021 was selected by nominating committee. Participants include Katrina Bergman, Ballard; Julie Deering, Montgomery City; Eric Greenley, Knox City; Alex Haun, Holden; Macey Hurst, Jefferson City; Jack Long, Cole Camp; and Jessie Porter, Butler. Three others will be appointed to attend by the president of the association.
Members will visit Jefferson City, Washington D.C., Kansas and Texas to develop and sharpen the skills necessary to take the beef industry and MCA to the next level. They will graduate at the 53rd Annual Missouri Industry Convention and Trade Show in Columbia.
MCLC is fully funded by Merck Animal Health and individual tuition sponsors.
