Kansas is home to a number of horses, major horse events and other activities surrounding the animal. Many farms and ranches still use equines for daily tasks. Each year the economic impact of the equine industry continues to broaden.

IMG_3174.jpg

Photo by Kylene Scott.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture recently hosted its annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth and as part of the summit, virtual sessions were held prior to the event for beef, feed and forage, specialty crop, food processing, pork, and equine sectors.

IMG_2314.JPG

Photo by Kylene Scott.
IMG_3682.jpg

Photo by Kylene Scott.
IMG_3924.jpg

Photo by Kylene Scott.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.