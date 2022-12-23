Dairy collaborators are encouraged to register for the I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop, to be held Jan. 11, 2023. This year’s theme is “Milking the Carbon Cow.”
The workshops will take place at Wilbert Square Event Center, 931 25th Ave., Brookings, South Dakota.
“This workshop will highlight a number of experts who will focus on topics that will help dairy producers understand carbon credits and market access,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
I-29 Moo University.The workshop begins at 10 a.m., with registration and refreshments and will conclude at 3 pm.
Registration fees are $10 per person. Pre-registration is requested by Jan. 5 to allow for meal counts and materials. To register, visit https://go.iastate.edu/JKCIXA
Measuring, Managing and Modeling for the future – Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Environmental Stewardship (ES); Kaitlyn Briggs, director of environmental research for Dairy Management Inc.
What’s all the Fuss about Carbon: A Soil Perspective (Anthony Bly, South Dakota State University Extension soils field specialist).
Opportunities and considerations in carbon markets (Leif Fixen, agriculture strategy manager with The Nature Conservancy).
Panel: Moderated by Jim Salfer, of the University of Minnesota.
Advisors: Leif Fixen, Anthony Bly, Kaitlyn Briggs.
Producers: Lynn Boadwine, of South Dakota, and Grant Post, of Minnesota.
I-29 Moo University represents a collaboration of land-grant university extension specialists from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota and representatives from the dairy industry with complementary expertise and knowledge of dairy production and management in the region.
