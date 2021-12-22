The I-29 Moo University 2022 dairy webinar series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 5 with a focus on feeding higher forage rations.
Dairy producers and allied industry reps are invited to join Gail Carpenter as she explains how to increase forage content of rations and increase margins for dairy producers. She will discuss increasing solids, maintaining animal health and achieving peak production levels in this era of increasing feed costs.
“With rising ration costs, producers are working with nutritionists to lower feed costs, while maintaining profits,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Dr. Carpenter’s program will address this.”
Carpenter joined Iowa State in January 2021 as an assistant teaching professor in dairy production. Her background includes experience in research, teaching, and outreach in applied dairy cattle nutrition and management. Most recently, Carpenter was a dairy nutritionist for CSA Animal Nutrition in Dayton, Ohio. Prior to her work at CSA, Carpenter served as an assistant professor at the University of Guelph, Ridgetown Campus, in the Department of Animal Biosciences, where her research program focused on using alternative forages in dairy rations. Carpenter currently teaches undergraduate courses on lactation and applied dairy farm evaluation.
There is no fee to participate in the webinar; however, preregistration is required at least one hour before the webinar. Preregister online at https://go.iastate.edu/NV8R0J.
For more information, contact: in Iowa, Fred M. Hall, 712-737-4230; in Minnesota, Jim Salfer, 320-203-6093; or in South Dakota, Heidi Carroll, 605-688-6623.
