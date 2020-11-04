Dairy specialists from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas have developed a new, twice-monthly podcast for dairy producers. The podcast is focused on issues of interest to dairy producers, including economics, animal heath, forage, labor, farm programs and more.
Episodes are released every two weeks, and feature commentary by I-29 Moo University Extension dairy specialists in conversation with other dairy industry experts.
“Podcasts give dairy producers another avenue to receive timely, relevant dairy related information such as production practices, financial management and practical strategies, and they don’t have to attend a workshop or be in front of their computer,” Salfer said.
The discussions are driven by current topics and questions from producers. The podcast is geared toward dairy producers of all sizes from 20 cows to 10,000 cows.
“We hope that producers will interact with questions and comments that can help develop more programs,” Hall said.
Each episode is about 30 minutes and is available on the I-29 Moo University website, at https://feeds.captivate.fm/i-29-moo-u/, as well as on each state’s dairy Extension website. Producers can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and Spotify. Past episodes are archived, so listeners can tune in whenever they choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.