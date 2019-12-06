Iowa State University Extension and Outreach encourages dairy producers to register for the I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop series, “Prosperity of Dairy Calves,” to be held in five locations across the region beginning Jan. 6, 2020.
“This workshop series will highlight a number of experts who will focus on topics to help dairy producers achieve successful calf management in 2020,” explained Tracey Erickson, South Dakota State University Extension dairy field specialist. Erickson is the program co-chair with Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
The workshops will be held in partnership with the Minnesota Milk’s Dairy Management Workshops, Minnesota Midwest Dairy District 3, 4, and 18 meetings, as well as South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa’s Midwest Dairy Checkoff Update Meetings.
The five meeting locations are as follows:
- Perham, Minnesota: Jan. 6, 2020, located at The Cactus (43521 Fort Thunder Road); in partnership with Minnesota Milk’s Dairy Management Workshops and Midwest Dairy’s District 3 and 4 meetings.
- Brookings, South Dakota: Jan. 7, 2020, located at the Swiftel Center (824 32nd Ave.); in partnership with South Dakota’s Midwest Dairy – Checkoff Update Meetings.
- Pipestone, Minnesota: Jan. 8, 2020, located at Pipestone Systems (1801 Forman Drive); in partnership with Minnesota Milk’s Dairy Management Workshops and Midwest Dairy’s District 18 meeting.
- Orange City, Iowa: Jan. 9, 2020, held at Sioux County Extension Office (400 Central Ave. NW); in partnership with Iowa’s Midwest Dairy Checkoff Update Meetings.
- Wayne, Nebraska: Jan. 10, 2020, held at Wayne State College, Student Center Niobrara Room (E 14th Street); in partnership with Nebraska’s Midwest Dairy Checkoff Update Meetings.
Registration details
Registration fees are waived due to generous sponsorships; however, pre-registration is requested by Jan. 2 to allow for meal counts and materials. To register, visit https://2020winterworkshopseries.eventbrite.com or go to the I-29 Moo University website at https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university. A registration form can also be requested from Erickson at Tracey.Erickson@sdstate.edu, or Bentley atjbentley@iastate.edu.
Workshop speakers
Workshop presenters and agenda will be the same at all locations. Presenters will be:
- Jennifer Van Os, assistant professor and Extension specialist – animal welfare, University of Wisconsin-Madison;
- Dr. Pat Gorden, associate professor, vet diagnostic and production animal medicine at Iowa State University; and
- Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach in northeast Iowa.
The day begins at 9:30 a.m., with registration and refreshments.
Between each presentation, attendees will participate in a roundtable discussion on the topic presented.
Midwest Dairy staff in each state will conduct Midwest Dairy Checkoff updates over the lunch hour.
For the full agenda, visit the I-29 Moo University events webpage.
