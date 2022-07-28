There may be more than just seasoning on that meat you’ve been eating; there may also be small pieces of metal, plastic, glass, or rubber.

According to USDA, foreign material contamination is one of the primary reasons for food recalls and public health alerts (34 of the 124 cases in 2019), a trend that has been increasing since 2012. Scientists with the Agricultural Research Service are investigating the use of a technology called hyperspectral imagery to detect these materials in poultry before they enter the consumer supply chain. The technology involves taking a series of digital images over a range of different light wavelengths.

chickenfillet.jpg

A chicken breast with five types of foreign materials in the photo: pieces of wood (tan), a polyethylene plastic box (white), a nitrile rubber conveyor belt (green), a polyethylene conveyor belt (white), and a polyurethane conveyor belt (blue). (Photo courtesy of Seung-Chul Yoon.)
detectionmap.jpg

Hyperspectral imagery shows the foreign materials on the same chicken breast. (Photo courtesy of Seung-Chul Yoon.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.