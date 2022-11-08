Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been found in waterfowl in Kit Carson County. Anyone who has poultry or birds, whether in a backyard or commercial flock, should be vigilant and follow good biosecurity measures to prevent HPAI from affecting their flocks.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture advises bird owners to continue practicing strict biosecurity measures, such as preventing interaction between domestic and wild birds, keeping food and water sources away from migrating birds, and monitoring flocks for signs of illness or death. Veterinarians and backyard, hobby, and commercial producers should report any suspicious disease events in poultry flocks to the State Veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130.
