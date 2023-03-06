1017ALBRecordkeepingAddFlockValuePix1.jpg

(Photo courtesy of American Lamb Board.)

The American Lamb Board is thrilled to sponsor the 36th Annual National Lamb Feeders Association Howard Wyman Leadership School. The deadline to apply is April 1. This year’s event is scheduled for July 9 to 13 in Columbus, Ohio. Participants will explore the Ohio sheep industry, visiting several lamb producers, feedlots and barns; live processing, ultrasound and discussions about lamb round out the agenda.

The 5-day program offers great information and is designed to highlight a cross-section of the sheep industry, especially for up-and-coming industry leaders.

