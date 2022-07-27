Visit our website ksre.k-state.edu

K-State Veterinarian Cassandra Olds explains in detail how to control flies by first knowing what kind of fly you have and than tips on controlling those flies.

In this video, K-State Research and Extension veterinary entomologist Cassandra Olds outlines the best ways to control flies in livestock herds, a problem that she says “plagues most producers most years.”

While most people associate flies as one breed, there are actually four types that impact livestock herds: houseflies, horn flies, stable flies and face flies.

