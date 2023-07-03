061823-1 pond_0.jpg

Water quantity and quantity are concerns for cattle producers, especially in drought. (Photo by Maria Tibbetts, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.)

There is an easy answer, and there is a right answer. A general guideline is that lactating cows need two gallons of water per 100 pounds of bodyweight per day. Bulls and dry cows need one to one and a half gallons of water per 100 pounds per day, according to the 2016 Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle.

Water needs are influenced by environmental temperature, class of livestock, weight, and stage of production. The warmer it gets, the more water cows need. Cows with nursing calves need more water than dry cows. As cattle gain weight, they need more water.

