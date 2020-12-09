The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended its hours-of-service waiver for livestock haulers in response to the nationwide coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the Kansas Livestock Association.
The exemption was due to expire Dec. 31, but has been extended through Feb. 28, 2021. Livestock feed haulers also are included in the extension, but only those transporting finished feed. Those hauling feed ingredients are ineligible for the waiver.
Drivers wishing to haul under this exemption should print and keep in their cab a copy of the expanded emergency declaration, the KLA said. It is available at www.kla.org/Media/KLA/Docs/expansion-and-extension-of-emergency-declaration-2020-002-12-01-2020_12-03-2020-57.pdf
