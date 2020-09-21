The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended its hours-of-service waiver through the end of 2020 for livestock haulers in response to the nationwide coronavirus pandemic. The exemption was due to expire Sept. 14, but has been extended through Dec. 31. Livestock feed haulers also are included in the extension, but only those transporting finished feed. Those hauling feed ingredients are ineligible for the waiver.
Drivers wishing to haul under this exemption should print and keep in their cab a copy of the expanded emergency declaration, which can be found at https://www.kla.org/resources/coronavirus-response.
