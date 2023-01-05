5120475.jpg

By Harry Minns, Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

Horse owners who want to get the most out of their pasture acres can review a new publication that explains stocking rates and forage yield factors.

“Stocking Rates: Calculating How Many Horses a Pasture Can Maintain” is a five-page publication that details how many acres are required per horse, based on horse and pasture condition. Published by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the guide provides useful charts that detail how much acreage each kind of horse requires.

