The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Erath County will be hosting a series of Horse Show Preparation Clinics in November, December and January.
The series is designed for youth from the third grade to high school seniors. Auditors and parents are welcome to attend at no charge.
“Ranch Horse Clinics are the fastest growing horse clinics in the U.S.,” said Lonnie Jenschke, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Erath County. “These clinics are practical, useful and subjective in judging. People are wanting to learn these ranch horse tools to use in their everyday riding.”
The clinics will be held at the Cowboy Church Erath County Arena, 4945 U.S. Hwy. 67 in Stephenville. Each will be from 2 to 5 p.m., and the fee is $40 for one day, $90 for three days or $100 for all five days. Preregistration is required and forms are available at https://erath.agrilife.org/files/2020/10/Ranch-Horse-Clinic-2020.pdf. Payment and releases are due by Nov. 1 to the AgriLife Extension office in Erath County.
Show dates and topics are as follows:
• Nov. 7—Ranch horsemanship;
• Nov. 14—Ranch trail;
• Dec. 6—Ranch Pleasure;
• Dec. 13—Fitting/Halter/Showmanship; and
• Jan. 4—Practice show with critiques, score cards, etc.
For more information, contact Doug Householder, former AgriLife Extension horse specialist, at 979-777-2070.
