University of Wyoming horse judging team members and their trophy and ribbons received at the competition are, from left, Josey Bailey, Kaylee Davis, Mikaela Moore, Hannah Jankovsky and Tanner Sperle.
The University of Wyoming horse judging team won the collegiate division of the U.S. National Arabian Horse Show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in its first competition of the season.
“This was the first time UW had ever been to that particular contest,” said team coach Lacey Lindsay. “We made our debut, and the team was awesome.”
Six teams of five members each and 40 individuals competed in the collegiate division.
The team won first overall as well as first in performance, second in halter and third in reasons.
Tanner Sperle, Parker, Colorado, placed second overall individually and first in performance. Mikaela Moore, Ranchester, placed second in reasons, fourth in performance, ninth in halter and fourth overall. Hannah Jankovsky, Cheyenne, won seventh in halter, seventh in reasons, eighth in performance and seventh overall. Josey Bailey, Moorcroft, placed fifth in performance while Kaylee Davis, Johnstown, Colorado, earned fourth in halter, eighth in reasons, 13th in performance and eighth overall.
