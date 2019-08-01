Bob and Marillyn Schlutz were recognized at the 2019 National Junior Angus Show.
Bob and Marillyn Schlutz were chosen as 2019 Honorary Angus Foundation inductees and recognized for their dedication to Angus youth. The Honorary Angus Foundation was started in 1985 as a tradition to recognize individuals who went above and beyond to support the Angus Foundation’s mission of furthering education, youth and research benefitting the Angus breed. Seven inductees were chosen that first year by the National Junior Angus Association, and since then, each year a maximum of three inductees are selected to be recognized.
“We are grateful to have had the support of Marillyn and Bob,” said Rod Schoenbine, Angus Foundation director of development. “We are proud to be able to honor Marillyn at the National Junior Angus Show and to remember Bob’s life of service to Angus youth.”
The couple proved themselves as invaluable servants to the Angus breed during Bob’s lifetime, and Marillyn continues their core values and philanthropic mindset today. Their involvement is a clear representation of their dedication to the Angus industry.
“Bob and Marillyn could never be thanked enough for all they have done to support Angus junior members,” Schoenbine said. “It’s supporters such as the Schlutzes who have made programs supported by the Angus Foundation what they are today.”
In 1948, as a young man Bob bought his first registered Angus heifer as a 4-H project. Years later, his one Angus heifer would evolve into Da-Es-Ro Angus Farms in Columbus Junction, Iowa. Bob and Marillyn loved exhibiting Angus cattle with their son, Kevin, and ever since, they have been supporters of NJAA.
Bob and Marillyn were extremely involved industry wide, and Marillyn continues to be involved today. Bob was exceptionally active on the state level, but even more so, he dedicated his time to serving on the Board of Directors for the American Angus Association, the Angus Foundation and the Iowa State Fair. Likewise, Marillyn served as the Chairman of the Iowa Angus Auxiliary, as well as on numerous committees for both the American Angus and Iowa Angus Auxiliary.
Not only are the Schlutzes generous in their time, but also in their giving. Over the past 15 years, the Schlutzes have donated consistently every year. All together, they have generously given more than $42,800 to the Angus Foundation, making an incredible impact on juniors across the country. They belong to the elite group of Angus Foundation Lifetime Donors and specifically were honored with the Lifetime Angus Platinum Benefactor Award. Additionally, they made a $25,000 contribution to the “Vision of Value Campaign” specifically to support Foundations youth activities.
Bob and Marillyn’s unsurpassed dedication to the Angus Industry was celebrated at the 2017 National Junior Angus Show as the show was dedicated to them in their honor. Individuals recognize the names of Bob and Marillyn Schlutz and associate those names with words like professional, hard-working yet humble aside from all of their successes.
Their incredible acts of service are seen every day through the success of junior members. The Schlutzes’ legacy has been grand, and a lasting impact is sure to be felt for several generations of Angus juniors to come.
