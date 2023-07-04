Honey bees are more faithful to their flower patches than bumble bees when it comes to returning to collect more pollen and nectar. Shown here a Honeybee visits alfalfa flowers. Fabiana Fragoso (D5106-1)

Honey bees are more faithful to their flower patches than bumble bees when it comes to returning to collect more pollen and nectar, according to a study by U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service scientists.

Overall, 76% of honey bees in the study revisited the same plot of alfalfa flowers in contrast to just 47% of eastern bumble bees.

