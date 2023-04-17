The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending April 10 reported receipts of 83,638 head of cattle selling compared to 76,123 head a week ago and 84,133 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 25,512 head, 1,280 to 1,650 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (174.21); 65 to 80% Choice, 9,351 head, 1,200 to 1,535 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (170.18); 35 to 65% Choice, 325 head, 1,300 to 1,445 lbs., 169.50 to 170.00 (169.89). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 969 head, 1,400 to 1,525 lbs., 169.00 to 176.00 (174.30). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 11,432 head, 837 to 1,056 lbs., 274.00 to 283.00 (278.89); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,377 head, 861 to 977 lbs., 275.00 to 280.00 (276.66). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 1,700 head, 851 to 992 lbs., 275.00 to 284.00 (281.59).
