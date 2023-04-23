The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending April 17 reported receipts of 73,424 head of cattle selling compared to 83,638 head a week ago and 87,765 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 21,456 head, 1,225 to 1,625 lbs., 174.00 to 186.00 (182.37); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,157 head, 1,215 to 1,515 lbs., 175.00 to 183.00 (175.33); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,573 head, 1,166 to 1,475 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (174.58). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 38 head, 1,500 lbs., 183.00. Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 13,730 head, 806 to 1,048 lbs., 283.00 to 290.00 (289.79); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,168 head, 800 to 992 lbs., 284.00 to 290.00 (289.54); 35 to 65% Choice, 685 head, 834 to 886 lbs., 290.00. Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 563 head, 873 to 953 lbs., 287.00 to 290.00 (289.19).
