The High Plains Dairy Conference will be March 3 to 4 in the Embassy Suites, 550 S. Buchanan St. in Amarillo, Texas. Conference chairs expect about 300 dairy industry representatives from across the U.S. are expected to attend.
The conference will begin with registration each day at 6:30 a.m., with the seminars starting at 8 a.m.
The “early bird” registration fee is $275 for the first registrant if postmarked by Feb. 3. An exclusive option for producers is that they can register each additional participant from the same dairy for $225 by Feb. 3. After, the registration fee will be $300 each. A one-day registration for March 3 is available for $150.
Online registration is available at http://www.highplainsdairy.org. Those who print and choose to mail the registration form should send it to: High Plains Dairy Conference, Attn: Charlotte Bruna, 244 Cyclone Lane, Waterville, Kansas. 66548. Questions can be addressed by calling Bruna at 785-747-6313.
For more information, contact Piñeiro at 806-677-5600 or juan.pineiro@ag.tamu.edu, or Hagevoort at 806-786-3421 or dairydoc@nmsu.edu.
