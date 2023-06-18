The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending June 19 reported receipts of 95,177 head of cattle selling compared to 79,398 head a week ago and 74,328 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 33,104 head, 1,255 to 1,600 lbs., 180.00 to 194.00 (189.63); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,279 head, 1,210 to 1,535 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (185.96); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,018 head, 1,070 to 1,450 lbs., 180.00 to 186.00 (184.48). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 1,187 head, 1,325 to 1,500 lbs., 191.00 to 192.00 (191.66); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,013 head, 1,325 to 1,450 lbs., 189.00 to 191.00 (189.96). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 10,551 head, 810 to 1,008 lbs., 290.00 to 300.50 (298.97); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,223 head, 818 to 965 lbs., 299.00 to 300.00 (299.99). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 2,943 head, 866 to 992 lbs., 302.00 to 304.00 (302.93).
