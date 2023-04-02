The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending March 27 reported receipts of 62,735 head of cattle selling compared to 68,198 head a week ago and 77,114 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 24,276 head, 1,260 to 1,650 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (164.76); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,444 head, 1,200 to 1,540 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.12); 35 to 65% Choice, 970 head, 1,135 to 1,525 lbs., 162.00 to 163.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 2,830 head, 1,275 to 1,650 lbs., 166.00 to 168.70 (167.75). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 10,251 head, 810 to 1,024 lbs., 262.00 to 268.00 (265.07); 65 to 80% Choice, 865 head, 861 to 945 lbs., 265.00. Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 808 head, 945 to 969 lbs., 265.00 to 268.00 (267.14).
