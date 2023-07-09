The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending July 3 reported receipts of 45,324 head of cattle selling compared to 66,418 head a week ago and 59,072 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 13,943 head, 1,300 to 1,585 lbs., 178.00 to 185.00 (182.14); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,878 head, 1,200 to 1,500 lbs., 178.00 to 183.00 (179.08); 35 to 65% Choice, 917 head, 1,113 to 1,450 lbs., 178.00 to 179.00 (178.40). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 38 head, 1,450 lbs., 183.00; 65 to 80% Choice, 831 head, 1,325 to 1,425 lbs., 183.50 to 186.00 (184.17). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 2,736 head, 806 to 1,000 lbs., 280.00 to 290.00 (288.95); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,178 head, 806 to 953 lbs., 280.00 to 290.00 (289.82). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 65 head, 793 to 921 lbs., 274.00 to 284.00 (279.38).
