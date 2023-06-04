The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending May 29 reported receipts of 85,179 head of cattle selling compared to 60,422 head a week ago and 68,651 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 28,733 head, 1,285 to 1,650 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (180.62); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,938 head, 1,215 to 1,535 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (171.07); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,070 head, 1,100 to 1,485 lbs., 170.00 to 171.00 (170.58). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 500 head, 1,375 to 1,550 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.65). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 8,062 head, 819 to 1,016 lbs., 280.00 to 289.00 (285.18); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,141 head, 832 to 916 lbs., 280.00 to 286.00 (282.28). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 1,197 head, 905 to 1,040 lbs., 283.00 to 286.00 (285.41).
