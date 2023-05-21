The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending May 15 reported receipts of 68,037 head of cattle selling compared to 71,060 head a week ago and 80,223 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 24,565 head, 1,300 to 1,580 lbs., 169.00 to 178.00 (175.27); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,760 head, 1,200 to 1,550 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (170.94); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,377 head, 1,165 to 1,460 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (170.14). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 1,312 head, 1,400 to 1,500 lbs., 175.00 to 178.00 (176.76). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 7,689 head, 822 to 1,013 lbs., 275.00 to 280.50 (279.79); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,588 head, 831 to 992 lbs., 272.00 to 280.00 (278.56). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 333 head, 806 to 953 lbs., 279.00 to 281.00 (280.46).
