The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending July 10 reported receipts of 62,106 head of cattle selling compared to 45,324 head a week ago and 61,742 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 22,245 head, 1,275 to 1,625 lbs., 177.00 to 186.50 (183.07); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,880 head, 1,130 to 1,550 lbs., 177.00 to 184.00 (178.91); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,042 head, 1,225 to 1,550 lbs., 176.00 to 185.00 (179.68). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 2,658 head, 1,375 to 1,500 lbs., 181.00 to 190.00 (185.92). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 2,687 head, 851 to 976 lbs., 287.00 to 293.00 (290.00); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,289 head, 864 to 936 lbs., 285.00 to 290.00 (289.95); 35 to 65% Choice, 469 head, 806 to 1,000 lbs., 290.00. Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 249 head, 889 to 937 lbs., 284.00 to 290.00 (288.22).
