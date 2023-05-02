The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending April 24 reported receipts of 62,532 head of cattle selling compared to 73,424 head a week ago and 97,500 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 19,745 head, 1,280 to 1,625 lbs., 172.00 to 185.00 (179.87); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,084 head, 1,190 to 1,488 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (175.34); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,438 head, 1,200 to 1,450 lbs., 173.00 to 175.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 1,406 head, 1,450 to 1,550 lbs., 180.00 to 183.50 (183.06). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 7,834 head, 794 to 1,021 lbs., 276.00 to 290.00 (287.48); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,839 head, 793 to 961 lbs., 284.00 to 288.00 (287.24). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 538 head, 882 to 953 lbs., 288.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.