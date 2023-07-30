The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending July 24 reported receipts of 74,776 head of cattle selling compared to 52,058 head a week ago and 58,359 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 24,321 head, 1,350 to 1,625 lbs., 180.00 to 191.50 (187.26); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,770 head, 1,175 to 1,550 lbs., 180.00 to 188.00 (182.18); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,118 head, 1,291 to 1,400 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.97). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 1,005 head, 1,400 to 1,500 lbs., 185.00 to 190.00 (189.42); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,557 head, 1,300 to 1,475 lbs., 184.00 to 185.00 (184.16). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 5,411 head, 806 to 1,040 lbs., 290.00 to 300.00 (294.74); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,345 head, 853 to 978 lbs., 290.00 to 300.00 (294.64). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 2,774 head, 834 to 921 lbs., 294.00 to 300.00 (299.92).
