The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending June 26 reported receipts of 66,418 head of cattle selling compared to 49,378 head a week ago and 84,276 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 23,166 head, 1,250 to 1,590 lbs., 177.00 to 187.50 (183.49); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,913 head, 1,200 to 1,500 lbs., 178.00 to 184.00 (180.33); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,070 head, 1,190 to 1,400 lbs., 174.00 to 180.00 (179.07). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 675 head, 1,375 to 1,500 lbs., 185.00 to 186.55 (186.21); 65 to 80% Choice, 585 head, 1,400 lbs., 184.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 351 head, 1,370 lbs., 181.00. Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 4,256 head, 819 to 991 lbs., 286.00 to 292.00 (289.90); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,122 head, 853 to 945 lbs., 280.00 to 290.00 (289.48). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 466 head, 844 to 960 lbs., 288.00 to 290.00 (289.83).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.