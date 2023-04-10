The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending April 3 reported receipts of 76,123 head of cattle selling compared to 68,198 head a week ago and 84,896 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 17,989 head, 1,300 to 1,650 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (169.91); 65 to 80% Choice, 10,516 head, 1,165 to 1,600 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (166.87); 35 to 65% Choice, 549 head, 1,235 to 1,450 lbs., 165.00 to 167.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 851 head, 1,350 to 1,600 lbs., 169.00 to 172.70 (170.66). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 7,860 head, 813 to 1,040 lbs., 265.00 to 275.00 (270.42); 65 to 80% Choice, 671 head, 857 to 965 lbs., 268.00 to 272.00 (270.32); 35 to 65% Choice, 103 head, 951 lbs., 266.00. Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 2,023 head, 945 to 992 lbs., 270.00 to 275.50 (273.39).
