The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending July 17 reported receipts of 52, head of cattle selling compared to 62,106 head a week ago and 74,652 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 18,625 head, 1,300 to 1,575 lbs., 175.00 to 188.50 (184.36); 65 to 80% Choice, 261 head, 1,450 lbs., 178.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 1,161 head, 1,375 to 1,450 lbs., 183.00 to 189.00 (187.41); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,252 head, 1,315 to 1,450 lbs., 183.00 to 185.00 (183.51); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,208 head, 1,300 to 1,330 lbs., 183.00. Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 7,445 head, 756 to 1,034 lbs., 286.00 to 295.00 (291.34); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,270 head, 756 to 950 lbs., 287.00 to 292.00 (291.35). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 1,270 head, 756 to 950 lbs., 287.00 to 292.00 (291.35). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 474 head, 946 to 992 lbs., 292.00 to 296.00 (294.78).
