The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending May 22 reported receipts of 60,422 head of cattle selling compared to 68,037 head a week ago and 77,906 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 18,091 head, 1,325 to 1,600 lbs., 168.00 to 182.00 (177.36); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,522 head, 1,205 to 1,450 lbs., 169.00 to 178.00 (171.19); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,170 head, 1,225 to 1,375 lbs., 169.50 to 170.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 224 head, 1,450 to 1,500 lbs., 177.00 to 178.25 (177.97). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 6,810 head, 822 to 1,008 lbs., 275.00 to 282.00 (280.78); 65 to 80% Choice, 928 head, 862 to 939 lbs., 280.00 to 282.00 (281.25). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 317 head, 953 lbs., 276.00 to 282.00 (281.34).
