The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending July 31 reported receipts of 41,362 head of cattle selling compared to 74,776 head a week ago and 61,095 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 10,918 head, 1,300 to 1,550 lbs., 178.00 to 190.00 (185.69); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,308 head, 1,300 to 1,510 lbs., 178.00 to 186.00 (179.30); 35 to 65% Choice, 379 head, 1,235 to 1,420 lbs., 178.00 to 179.00 (178.62). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 1,058 head, 1,275 to 1,500 lbs., 184.00 to 190.00 (187.67); 65 to 80% Choice, 999 head, 1,325 to 1,430 lbs., 182.50 to 184.00 (183.15). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 6,352 head, 788 to 1,038 lbs., 288.00 to 295.00 (293.71); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,303 head, 882 to 998 lbs., 292.00 to 294.00 (293.50); 35 to 65% Choice, 136 head, 916 lbs., 291.00. Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 181 head, 945 to 953 lbs., 293.00 to 295.00 (294.16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.