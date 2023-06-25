The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending June 19 reported receipts of 49,378 head of cattle selling compared to 95,177 head a week ago and 93,752 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 12,655 head, 1,238 to 1,550 lbs., 181.00 to 190.00 (186.06); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,036 head, 1,220 to 1,475 lbs., 180.00 to 186.00 (182.13); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,032 head, 1,220 to 1,380 lbs., 182.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 2,421 head, 1,350 to 1,475 lbs., 185.00 to 187.00 (186.02). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 6,826 head, 813 to 1,001 lbs., 287.00 to 300.00 (296.11); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,754 head, 854 to 982 lbs., 294.00 to 296.00 (295.92); 35 to 65% Choice, 84, 834 lbs., 296.00.
