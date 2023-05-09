The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending May 1 reported receipts of 70,834 head of cattle selling compared to 62,532 head a week ago and 119,795 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 24,691 head, 1,200 to 1,600 lbs., 172.00 to 183.00 (178.05); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,597 head, 1,270 to 1,555 lbs., 171.00 to 180.00 (174.08); 35 to 65% Choice, 431 head, 1,300 to 1,325 lbs., 173.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 1,417 head, 1,375 to 1,600 lbs., 177.00 to 184.75 (181.35). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 7,943 head, 806 to 1,011 lbs., 275.00 to 286.00 (284.25); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,078 head, 816 to 951 lbs., 275.00 to 286.00 (283.31); 35 to 65% Choice, 42 head, 830 lbs., 284.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.