The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending June 5 reported receipts of 79,398 head of cattle selling compared to 85,179 head a week ago and 70,699 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 18,383 head, 1,250 to 1,600 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (184.74); 65 to 80% Choice, 9,554 head, 1,160 to 1,500 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (178.11); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,244 head, 1,190 to 1,500 lbs., 174.50 to 180.00 (176.52). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 842 head, 1,350 to 1,550 lbs., 186.00 to 188.00 (187.18). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 6,484 head, 788 to 999 lbs., 280.00 to 297.00 (290.76); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,237 head, 844 to 939 lbs., 280.00 to 292.50 (288.63); 35 to 65% Choice,199 head, 875 lbs., 280.00 to 292.50 (288.63). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 1,483 head, 929 to 1,016 lbs., 285.00 to 296.00 (293.00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.