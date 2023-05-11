Screenshot 2023-05-08 at 11.49.58 AM.png

The annual O.D. Butler Field Day is scheduled for May 19 at the Camp Cooley Division of Circle X Ranch, 4297 Camp Cooley Ranch Road, Franklin. High input costs will be discussed, along with several featured tour stops and vendor presentations.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Robertson, Brazos, Burleson, Falls, Grimes, Leon, Limestone, Madison, McLennan, Milam and Washington counties will host the event.

